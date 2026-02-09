20,396 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Acquired by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,469,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,215,000 after buying an additional 564,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,544,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,514,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,487 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,062,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,883,000 after acquiring an additional 670,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,687,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $84.74 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.