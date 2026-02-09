20,270 Shares in Lineage, Inc. $LINE Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 172.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lineage by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Lineage by 29,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 30,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,400. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINE stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of -0.19. Lineage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Lineage’s payout ratio is -267.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lineage from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lineage from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lineage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lineage from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $42.06.

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

