Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 490,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,844,519.56. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $2,000,608.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,212.93. The trade was a 41.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 120,606 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

