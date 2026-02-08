Wrapped Islamic Coin Price Up 4.9% This Week (WISLM)

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.41 million and approximately $2.18 thousand worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Islamic Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,069.60 or 0.98844654 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Islamic Coin

Wrapped Islamic Coin’s genesis date was October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,240,076,949 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,460,821 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Wrapped Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,235,541,966.47653 with 2,131,754,951.3745918 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Islamic Coin is 0.02083322 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Islamic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Islamic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Islamic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.