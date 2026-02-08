would Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.42 Million (WOULD)

would (WOULD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, would has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. would has a total market cap of $49.42 million and approximately $114.16 thousand worth of would was traded on exchanges in the last day. One would token can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get would alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,069.59 or 0.98811827 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About would

would’s launch date was July 23rd, 2024. would’s total supply is 999,452,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,452,795 tokens. would’s official message board is pump.fun/coin/j1wpmugrooj1ymyqkrdz2vwrxg5rhfx3vtnye39gpump?coins_sort=market_cap. would’s official website is www.wouldmeme.com. would’s official Twitter account is @wouldmeme_sol.

Buying and Selling would

According to CryptoCompare, “would (WOULD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. would has a current supply of 999,452,789.37 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of would is 0.04857159 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $118,818.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wouldmeme.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as would directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade would should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase would using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for would Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for would and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.