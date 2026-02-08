Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.6310. 17,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 49,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLKP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership sponsored by Westlake Chemical Corporation. The partnership owns, operates and acquires a portfolio of ethylene and vinyl manufacturing assets throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. As a downstream producer of basic chemicals and intermediates, WLKP supplies key industrial feedstocks to customers in a variety of end markets.

WLKP’s operations are organized into two primary segments: olefins and vinyls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.