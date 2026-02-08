Useless Coin Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last Week (USELESS)

Useless Coin (USELESS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Useless Coin has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Useless Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Useless Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.39 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Useless Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Useless Coin Token Profile

Useless Coin’s total supply is 999,089,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,928,009 tokens. Useless Coin’s official website is theuselesscoin.com. Useless Coin’s official Twitter account is @theuselesscoin.

Useless Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Useless Coin (USELESS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Useless Coin has a current supply of 999,089,684.406042. The last known price of Useless Coin is 0.03335685 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $7,064,808.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theuselesscoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Useless Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Useless Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Useless Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

