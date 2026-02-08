US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 55.1% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,003,000 after acquiring an additional 354,747 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 187.9% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,520. This trade represents a 34.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on US Foods from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

