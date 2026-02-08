Unibase (UB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.52 Million

Unibase (UB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Unibase has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Unibase has a total market cap of $82.93 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Unibase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibase token can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,069.59 or 0.98811827 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Unibase

Unibase launched on September 12th, 2025. Unibase’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Unibase’s official Twitter account is @unibase_ai. The Reddit community for Unibase is https://reddit.com/r/unibase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unibase is medium.com/@unibase. Unibase’s official website is www.unibase.com.

Buying and Selling Unibase

According to CryptoCompare, “Unibase (UB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unibase has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Unibase is 0.03316174 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $6,777,338.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.unibase.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

