Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,679 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

CL opened at $94.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.60. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $9,223,659.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,073.70. This trade represents a 63.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

