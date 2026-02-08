Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,246 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Biogen by 172.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $216,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $201.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $202.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.87.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $143.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Biogen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.23.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $134,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,390.30. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

