Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,890 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.7% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 68,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 11.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Gentex Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. Gentex Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $644.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Gentex had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company’s primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

