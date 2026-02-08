Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.73.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $240.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $240.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

