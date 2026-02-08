Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,401 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $405,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 712.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,572,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,342,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,424 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,172,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.81 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

