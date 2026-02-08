Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $999,000 in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 114.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of AR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.55. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $44.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

