Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,228 NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 90.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.27. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,938,682.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,254.32. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $7,144,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,939.20. The trade was a 41.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 192,556 shares of company stock worth $30,826,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

