Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.0714.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 100,087 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $3,230,808.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 432,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,973,560.08. The trade was a 18.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $57,301.59. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,790.26. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,925 shares of company stock worth $11,318,755. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,613,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,059,000 after acquiring an additional 619,085 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,784,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 599,102 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,721,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,783,000 after purchasing an additional 121,955 shares during the period.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

