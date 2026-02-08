Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMLF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.3%

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.15%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil is a Canadian energy company engaged principally in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil. The company focuses on upstream activities across multiple resource plays, targeting conventional and unconventional reservoirs with the aim of delivering stable production and reserves growth. In addition to well drilling and completion, Tourmaline develops associated surface facilities and infrastructure needed to gather, process and market its production.

Production from Tourmaline is weighted toward natural gas and associated liquids, and the company emphasizes operational efficiency and capital discipline in its development programs.

