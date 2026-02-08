Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on THR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Thermon Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Thermon Group Trading Up 3.8%
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Thermon Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 15,981.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,317,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,045 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,429,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,198,000 after purchasing an additional 817,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Thermon Group by 287.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 213,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 212,578 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Thermon Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Thermon Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Thermon reported record quarterly revenue and delivered an EPS beat — adjusted EPS $0.66 vs. consensus $0.59 — driven by higher revenue and margin improvement. This is the main driver lifting investor sentiment. Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Q3 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic …
- Positive Sentiment: Operational metrics were strong: revenue of $147.3M (+9.6% y/y), gross margin ~46.6%, adjusted EBITDA margin ~24.2%, and new orders up ~14% with a book-to-bill of ~1.1x — indicating durable demand and improved profitability. Thermon Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted positively: at least one published note lifted THR’s price target (reported ~+21.6% to $45.90), which can support near-term buying interest. Thermon Group Holdings (THR) price target increased by 21.62% to 45.90
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript, presentation slides and multiple transcripts are available for investors seeking detail on segment trends, backlog, and margin drivers; these provide color but no single new data point. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. 2026 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation Q3 2026 earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Management issued FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.64–$1.78, which, while reportedly an increase versus the company’s prior internal outlook, sits below the street consensus (~$2.06). That guidance gap may cap upside and explain some seller activity despite the beat. Thermon Group fiscal Q3 earnings snapshot and guidance
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.
Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.
