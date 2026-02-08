The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,999,049.40. The trade was a 23.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 272,077 shares of company stock worth $28,285,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $5.70–$5.80, supporting earnings growth and multiple expansion narratives. Read More.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 23.18%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

