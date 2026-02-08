Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Stake Cut by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,284 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 246.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $6,231,307.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,748.44. The trade was a 80.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $371,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,630. The trade was a 68.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 422,060 shares of company stock worth $12,254,965. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Featured Articles

