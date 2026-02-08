Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Receives $413.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $413.25.

TLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Talen Energy from $443.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $439.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Price Performance

Shares of TLN opened at $345.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Talen Energy has a twelve month low of $158.08 and a twelve month high of $451.28. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.83%.The firm had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Talen Energy will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,455,000 after buying an additional 627,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,188,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 77.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,063,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,189,000 after acquiring an additional 464,014 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 475.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 259,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,375,000 after acquiring an additional 214,371 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in Talen Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.