Sysco Corporation $SYY Stock Position Cut by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,343,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680,657 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 2.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $522,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $86.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

