Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.10 and traded as low as GBX 7.50. Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 7.53, with a volume of 133,300 shares trading hands.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of £18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.01.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

Symphony Environmental is a world leader in the development of plastic additives and masterbatches to enhance plastic products.

Our leading brands are d2w biodegradable plastic technology, developed to make ordinary plastic self-destruct and become biodegradable in the same way as nature’s wastes, if it should escape collection and end up as litter. Much faster than ordinary plastic so that it does not cause long term harm in the environment.

Our protective technologies provide cost-effective protection to products and surfaces in applications as diverse as food packaging and processing to flame retardants, insecticides and pest control.

