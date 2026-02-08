Subsquid (SQD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $44.03 Million

Subsquid (SQD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Subsquid has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. Subsquid has a market cap of $44.03 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Subsquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Subsquid token can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Subsquid alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,069.59 or 0.98811827 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Subsquid Token Profile

Subsquid’s genesis date was May 17th, 2024. Subsquid’s total supply is 1,336,997,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,268,827 tokens. Subsquid’s official Twitter account is @hellosqd. The Reddit community for Subsquid is https://reddit.com/r/subsquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Subsquid’s official message board is blog.sqd.dev. The official website for Subsquid is www.sqd.ai.

Buying and Selling Subsquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Subsquid (SQD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Subsquid has a current supply of 1,336,997,653.5180118 with 988,697,966.50077025 in circulation. The last known price of Subsquid is 0.04505225 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $2,841,223.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sqd.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subsquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Subsquid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Subsquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Subsquid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Subsquid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.