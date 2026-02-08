State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.57.

View Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $785.51 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $757.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $658.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.07 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.