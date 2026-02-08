State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 8,027 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $24,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $426.88 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.33 and a 200 day moving average of $495.89. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

