State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 4,900 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $199.86 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $201.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.75 and its 200 day moving average is $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting Simon Property Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Simon Property Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 480 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $89,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 53,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,976,854. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,214. This represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.93.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

