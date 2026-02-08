Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Insider Sells $40,572.40 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) insider Esther Rajavelu sold 18,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $40,572.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,100,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,017.60. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Esther Rajavelu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Esther Rajavelu sold 40,270 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $95,439.90.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $2.42 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $136.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 208,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 58,725 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to address multidrug‐resistant bacterial infections. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company aims to advance a pipeline of oral and intravenous antibiotic candidates designed to treat serious infectious diseases that pose significant public health challenges.

The company’s lead candidate, tebipenem HBr, is an oral carbapenem antibiotic being developed for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections caused by resistant Gram‐negative pathogens.

