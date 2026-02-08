SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.39 and last traded at $51.3150, with a volume of 834179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,142,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,365,000 after buying an additional 525,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,148,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,915,000 after acquiring an additional 499,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,838,000 after acquiring an additional 620,942 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,480,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,106,000 after purchasing an additional 199,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,272,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,591,000 after purchasing an additional 156,866 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

