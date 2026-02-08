SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after buying an additional 2,487,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153,335 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,166,000 after acquiring an additional 622,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 483,773 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL opened at $91.44 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

