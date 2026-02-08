S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore lifted their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.64.

SPGI stock opened at $439.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.52. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

