Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $45.76 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.2895.
A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.
Shares of LUV stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.
Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.
Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.
