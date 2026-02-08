Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX) Shares Up 14.5% – Should You Buy?

Southport Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ANGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 474,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 717,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Southport Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get Southport Acquisition alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Southport Acquisition

Southport Acquisition Stock Up 12.2%

About Southport Acquisition

The company has a market cap of $573.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

(Get Free Report)

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Del Mar, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southport Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southport Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.