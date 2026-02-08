Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SLDB

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Key Stories Impacting Solid Biosciences

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.67. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $7.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Here are the key news stories impacting Solid Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company will present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit (CEO Bo Cumbo presenting Feb 12) — this gives Solid (SLDB) direct exposure to institutional investors and can support a rally if management provides encouraging clinical, regulatory, or financing updates. Solid Biosciences to Present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

Company will present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit (CEO Bo Cumbo presenting Feb 12) — this gives Solid (SLDB) direct exposure to institutional investors and can support a rally if management provides encouraging clinical, regulatory, or financing updates. Neutral Sentiment: Trading context: SLDB is trading above recent moving averages with volume notably above its average — this suggests heightened interest but does not by itself indicate direction until drivers (presentation vs. insider sales) dominate.

Trading context: SLDB is trading above recent moving averages with volume notably above its average — this suggests heightened interest but does not by itself indicate direction until drivers (presentation vs. insider sales) dominate. Negative Sentiment: CEO Alexander (Alex) Cumbo sold 48,913 shares at an average $6.44 (≈$315k); his holding fell ~18.1% — a large CEO sale can be read negatively by investors even if for personal reasons. CEO Sale SEC Filing

CEO Alexander (Alex) Cumbo sold 48,913 shares at an average $6.44 (≈$315k); his holding fell ~18.1% — a large CEO sale can be read negatively by investors even if for personal reasons. Negative Sentiment: CFO Kevin Tan sold 14,783 shares at $6.44 (~$95k); his position fell ~13.6% — another senior officer reduction that may weigh on sentiment. CFO Sale SEC Filing

CFO Kevin Tan sold 14,783 shares at $6.44 (~$95k); his position fell ~13.6% — another senior officer reduction that may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: COO David T. Howton sold 18,894 shares at $6.44 (~$122k); ownership declined ~16.2%. COO Sale SEC Filing

COO David T. Howton sold 18,894 shares at $6.44 (~$122k); ownership declined ~16.2%. Negative Sentiment: CTO Paul Herzich sold 10,905 shares at $6.44 (~$70k); holding fell ~13.6%. CTO Sale SEC Filing

CTO Paul Herzich sold 10,905 shares at $6.44 (~$70k); holding fell ~13.6%. Negative Sentiment: Other insiders — director Ilan Ganot (7,205 shares), insider Jessie Hanrahan (12,348 shares), and Gabriel Brooks (12,616 shares) — each sold at $6.44, reducing holdings by double-digit percentages; collectively these sales increase supply pressure and raise investor questions about insider confidence. Director/Insider Sales SEC Filings

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Biosciences

In related news, COO David T. Howton sold 37,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $243,245.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,889.32. This represents a 24.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 80,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $516,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,795.64. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 580,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,324. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 979,294 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 358,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.