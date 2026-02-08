Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Takes $3.18 Million Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,566,000 after acquiring an additional 62,737 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,502,000. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,571,000. Finally, Hicks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,115,000.
Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Price Performance
FSMD opened at $47.51 on Friday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03.
About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF
The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.
