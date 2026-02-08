Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $193.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.59.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.