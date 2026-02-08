Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1,414.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,889 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

