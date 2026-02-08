Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 43,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3978 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

