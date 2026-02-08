Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,622 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,613,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2,993.3% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 108,657 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.1%

DFUS opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $76.08.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

