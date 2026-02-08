Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,359,602,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 14,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,518,000 after buying an additional 3,575,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,353,000 after buying an additional 2,238,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of RTX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,215,000 after buying an additional 1,361,071 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 97.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,927,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,425,000 after buying an additional 949,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $198.78 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $206.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.63 and a 200-day moving average of $172.26. The company has a market capitalization of $266.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

RTX Profile

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

