Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $2,228,655,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,247,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Arete Research set a $20.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6%

T opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

