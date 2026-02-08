Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 192,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVAL. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,843,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,629,000 after buying an additional 3,360,792 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 143,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 116,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $49.02.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.