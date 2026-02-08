Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $114.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

