Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,362 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 43.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Oracle Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $143.11 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $411.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day moving average is $234.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $12,136,764. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.