Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,759 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 440.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $224.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.82 and its 200 day moving average is $206.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $224.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

