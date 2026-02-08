Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $118.72 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,241 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $118,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,788 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,999,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,407,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,196,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 474.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,510,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,158 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 19.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.