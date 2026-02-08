Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 45,941 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3,192.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,941 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,691,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,401,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% in the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 161,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 416,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in Welltower by 13.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 63,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:WELL opened at $196.16 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $209.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.10. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $232.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.80.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

