SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,610 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 804.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,745,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LEN stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $121.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore lowered shares of Lennar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEN

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.