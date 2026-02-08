Savant Capital LLC Purchases 44,585 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 168.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,060 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,645.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.63 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 22,730 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $976,708.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,206.55. This trade represents a 43.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: NBTB) is the bank holding company for NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service commercial bank that serves both individual and corporate clients across the Northeastern United States. Through its branch network and digital channels, the company offers a comprehensive range of commercial banking services, including business lending, treasury management, cash management and specialized industry financing. Its consumer banking platform provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home mortgages, home equity lines of credit and other lending solutions tailored to meet personal and household financial needs.

In addition to traditional banking, NBT Bancorp delivers wealth management and fiduciary services through its trust division, offering investment advisory, trust administration, retirement planning and estate settlement.

